NASCAR returns to Middle Tennessee this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After pumping the breaks for years, NASCAR is ready to go again in Middle Tennessee. Friday, a triple-header kicks off at the Nashville Super Speedway in Gladeville.

There hasn’t been an event like this in a decade. This is all part of the NASCAR Triple-Header Weekend Special.

Day one kicks off with the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Today will consist of practice and qualifying rounds, as well as the race itself.

This weekend, fans can expect a great lineup, featuring 12-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans, country Superstar Luke Combs, and rising stars Priscilla Block and Brandon Lay.

Now before the big race starts, the national anthem will be sung by artist Brenna Bone, who recently won the "Nashcar Superstar" sweepstakes. She's excited to be part of a major event as things get back to normal.

"You know, it's been a tough year for everyone. It's been a tough year for Nashville, you know, between the tornado and COVID, we've been through a lot. You know, I almost just want to hug everyone when everyone’s in the same together, so it's incredible,” said Bone.

Today's race kicks off 7 p.m. Again, this is part of a three-day event.