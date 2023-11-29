NASCAR set to roar through Music City on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NASCAR is taking over the streets of Nashville once again. On Wednesday, November 29, fans can expect to see some exciting things happening down on Lower Broad.

The events are celebrating Champion’s Week in the heart of Music City and the end of NASCAR's 75th anniversary season. A full schedule can be found here.

NASCAR House will be open at Fifth + Broadway on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fans will get to experience a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity with appearances from the sport’s biggest stars, live on stage programming, fan activities and great spots for photos.

Stars include Connor Hall, Ron Silk, Cole Custer, Ryan Blaney and a lot more!

The second big activity is the champion car parade down Broadway. It'sis happening also on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. with race engines roaring to life for fans to welcome the 2023 NASCAR Champions.

Thursday marks the official close of the season with the award ceremony. This isn’t open to fans but it will be streamed on Sunday.