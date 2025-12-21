Nashville airport braces for holiday travel rush

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions of travelers are hitting the roads and skies this holiday weekend, and Nashville's airport is gearing up for some of its busiest days of the year.

Airport officials say we're in the thick of peak travel season that runs through January 2, with the busiest days still ahead.

The peak travel days include this weekend through Monday, along with December 26 and January 2. BNA officials say domestic travelers should arrive two hours early, and international passengers need three hours. They're also urging everyone to check their flight status before leaving home either at flynashville.com or directly with your airline.

The extra time isn't just for security lines - it's also for navigating parking and construction as the airport continues expanding to handle growing crowds.

"Nashville's just unpredictable, the same exact thing that you see in the city when you're going downtown or you're going to a concert or any other venue. You always want to arrive early because you never know what to expect," Nickens said.

That extra time helps deal with everything from flight delays to traffic backups around the terminal.

Airport officials say don't let viral videos of long car lines scare you away. The airport is working to ease concerns about traffic congestion with extra staff and traffic officers keeping things moving smoothly. They say the busiest days are still manageable if you plan ahead and check your flight status before leaving home.

"Don't be fearful. The airport is in a constant state of trying to build for the future and expand our roadways. We will have additional staff that will be working. We recommend that you get here early so that you can allow time to go through those spaces," Nickens said.

The airport continues expanding to handle growing passenger volumes, and that extra construction is one more reason to arrive early.

If you're picking someone up, avoid circling the airport - use the cell phone lot on Murfreesboro Pike instead and wait for that text that they've landed.

Once you're inside, there are 99 dining and shopping options, plus that holiday tree in the central marketplace that's become a popular photo spot.

If you're picking someone up, avoid circling the airport - use the cell phone lot on Murfreesboro Pike instead and wait for that text that they've landed.

Once you're inside, there are 99 dining and shopping options, plus that holiday tree in the central marketplace that's become a popular photo spot.

