Nashville and state lawmakers reach compromise in power struggle to regulate party buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There appears to be a new compromise in the back-and-forth over who should regulate the party vehicles we see all over Music City.

Last week, we learned state lawmakers wanted to regain control of regulating party vehicles, but it caused a power struggle with the Metro government.

The new compromise comes in the form of an amendment to a bill, which prevents a city like Nashville from refusing to renew a party vehicle permit just to bring the number of vehicles down. Essentially, there has to be cause.

You may be thinking that this means more party buses downtown, well the focus here is on the permits that are active.

Two years ago, state lawmakers gave Nashville the authority to craft their own rules. Rep. William Lamberth said when Nashville was given the authority to regulate party vehicles, or "Transportainment" as they're often called, they became too stingy with the number of permits.

The new change to this bill is scheduled to be adopted and debated this afternoon in the House Transportation Subcommittee.