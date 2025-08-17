Nashville apartment fire displaces entire complex; firefighters discuss possible dryer vent concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire at a Nashville apartment building has left all residents without homes after flames tore through a 12-unit building on Highway 70.

Elvyn Agboto woke up to thick smoke filling his apartment.

"I couldn't see like three feet ahead of me because there was so much smoke in the house," Agboto said.

He searched for his mom and brother, but they had already left for work, so Agboto ran outside to safety.

"The fire alarm didn't go off at first but after a while like after being out here for a minute or two that is when everything started going off," he said.

Nashville firefighters responded to reports of an appliance fire at the complex. When they arrived, they faced challenging conditions.

For the first thirty minutes, Nashville Fire's District 19 Chief Aaron Sparkman says they tried to save the building. He discussed potential maintenance concerns that could be related to the fire.

"I don't know the cause of the fire but let's just say if it were the dryer vents and those dryer vents run throughout the entire structure," Sparkman said.

He emphasized the importance of regular maintenance for fire prevention.

"Get your lint pipes cleaned out on a quarterly or annually basis that could be fire prevention all by itself," Sparkman said.

The fire displaced everyone living in the 12-unit building. While no residents were injured, the firefighters battled both flames and extreme heat.

"We did have one transported with minor burns to his arm I believe some heat cramps from a couple of firefighters," Sparkman said. "Dehydration in this heat has got to be the number one thing that we have to combat."

The fire represents a significant loss for residents, with some left without critical supplies and medications.

Monique Currie needed her medicine immediately after the fire.

"I have a transplant med that I need actually I have two blood pressure meds and I have to get those by tonight," Currie said.

The Nashville Fire Department noted this isn't the first time they've responded to a fire at this same complex.

"All the neighbors too were like of course another building is burning down," Agboto said.

Despite the devastating loss of property, everyone made it out alive.

Have you been affected by this apartment fire or know someone who has? Local organizations are coordinating relief efforts for the displaced residents. If you'd like to help or need assistance yourself, contact the Nashville Red Cross or reach out to Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com with your story.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.