Nashville area communities to honor fallen service members with Memorial Day ceremonies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee communities will gather May 24 and 25 for Memorial Day ceremonies in Nashville and Madison to honor service members who gave their lives for the nation.

The observances, organized by veterans' groups and partnering organizations, will feature patriotic music, ceremonial color presentations, wreath layings and tributes from military and civic leaders.

Middle Tennessee State Cemetery — Sunday, May 24

The first ceremony takes place at Middle Tennessee State Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane in West Nashville.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will place U.S. flags at grave markers on Saturday, May 23. On Sunday, the "Whom the Bell Tolls" ceremony begins at 11 a.m., followed by a music prelude from Weston Robinson at 11:30 a.m. and a performance by the Nashville Community Concert Band at noon.

The main program starts at 1 p.m., with master of ceremonies Cynthia Leblo and guest speaker retired Capt. Michael Hamilton.

Highlights include posting of organizational colors by Veterans Service Organizations, massing of national colors by the Music City Young Marines, the National Anthem sung by Robinson, the Pledge of Allegiance led by Andrew Warsop and a wreath presentation by the Young Marines.

Members of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will perform a firing team salute and "Taps."

The Nashville-Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council and the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services are presenting the ceremony.

Historic Nashville National Cemetery — Monday, May 25

The Memorial Day ceremony at Historic Nashville National Cemetery, 1420 Gallatin Pike South in Madison, begins with a music prelude from Sal Gonzales and Chris Turner at 9 a.m., followed by a performance from the Nashville Community Concert Band at 10 a.m.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will again line the graves with flags placed on Saturday.

The program starts at 11 a.m., led by master of ceremonies retired Col. Samuel Beard. Events include posting of organizational colors by Veterans Service Organizations, massing of national colors by the Music City Young Marines, the National Anthem sung by Turner, the Pledge of Allegiance by Warsop and a wreath presentation by the Young Marines.

The 101st Airborne Division will again provide a firing team salute and "Taps."

The Nashville-Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration are hosting the Madison ceremony.