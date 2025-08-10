Nashville art exhibition highlights experiences of homeless artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville art exhibition is showcasing the work of artists who have experienced homelessness while exploring how public spaces can represent exclusion for those living outside.

The gallery by Daybreak Arts features artists who are currently or have previously experienced homelessness, with works that examine the complex relationship between unhoused individuals and public greenspaces.

Chris Bandy, an artist who used to be homeless, shared his work at the Nashville Arcade as part of the exhibition.

"I am all for having these things. It tends to have a narrow reason to be there," said Bandy.

The gallery presents a stark reminder about the realities of homelessness.

"This is your announcement to touch grass and these are the warnings. And also the fact that if you fall asleep outside you could end up getting arrested," said Bandy.

Edwin Lockridge is among the featured artists. Following in his father's artistic footsteps, Lockridge started creating art at a young age. Currently in and out of transition housing, he finds joy in repurposing car parts and other items he discovers outdoors.

"I am making it. It's been rough sometimes," Lockridge said.

For Lockridge, art has sometimes been more than creative expression, it's been financial salvation.

"There have been times that I have been short on funds and somebody has come by and said I like your art and I would like to purchase it. That has been a lifesaver for me," Lockridge said.

Beyond the monetary value, Lockridge hopes viewers connect with the person behind the creations.

"I want them to see behind the art. I want them to see the artist," Lockridge said.

Sydney Sparkle, another featured artist, arranged crates displaying photographs taken during his travels. The presentation itself makes a statement about comfort and impermanence.

"However, crates are very uncomfortable to sit on," Sparkle said. "Being able to sit down for a little bit but until the cops comes to sweep them away or build a new high rise, it can go away like that."

Through their work, each artist shares their perspective on who public spaces truly serve in our communities.

The gallery will remain at the Nashville Archade in gallery 64 through August 16.

