Nashville artist brings city's history to life through innovative art techniques

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local Nashville artist is using his skills to highlight the city's history and culture through innovative art techniques including mixed media, painting and augmented reality.

Marcellus Hammond currently has a display at the Kreate Hub south of Nashville, featuring a collection of his original work throughout his career.

"I'm Marcellus Hammond, a local artist using painting, mixed media, and augmented reality (AR) to bring history, culture, and the spirit of Nashville into the present day in new, innovative ways," Hammond said.

Hammond recently debuted a live painting of DeFord Bailey—the first Black performer at the Grand Ole Opry and a 2005 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee—at the Lorenzo Washington Day Gala. He used AR technology to bring Bailey's story to life directly from the canvas.

"This is just the beginning. I'm currently in talks with organizations to bring interactive AR murals to public spaces around Nashville—turning our city's walls into living, breathing storytelling hubs that honor history while speaking to the future," Hammond said.

Hammond aims to expand his work throughout Nashville, creating interactive murals in public spaces that highlight the city's spirit in new and innovative ways.

