Nashville artist vying to set world record for most live performances in 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Nashville artist is attempting to set the world record for the most live performances in 24 hours.

James Hatem is calling this "from the basement to Bridgestone Arena," and he's set a goal of 80 live performances at 80 different venues around Nashville to break the world record of 65.

What's even better, is that this is all for a great cause.

There's no question, the music industry has been hit hard during the pandemic. This left many artists without work and has also caused some venues to shut down.

A few months ago, Hatem's manager approached him about the idea of playing at some of the city's most iconic venues in an entire day as way to help struggling industry. While breaking the record is a goal for Hatem, there's an even bigger picture.

He's taking donations and half the proceeds from the performances will go to Music Venue Alliance Nashville and the other half goes to U.S. Bartenders Guild. Hatem says while he knows this is going to be hard, he's up for the challenge to help the city he loves dearly.

“It was heartbreaking, and still is heartbreaking. So as soon as he said, ‘what if we tried to do this, and give back to the Nashville community,’ there was no hesitation because Nashville has been so gracious and kind to me, and so many others, there was no question in my mind, that we should at least try it,” said Hatem.

To prepare for this, Hatem said he’s drinking a lot of water, tea and honey and getting a lot of rest so those vocal chords will be ready to go for what's going to be a long day for him.