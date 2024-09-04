Nashville Ballet and Blood Assurance team up to save lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Ballet is partnering with Blood Assurance all September long.

People who donate blood will receive 20 percent off tickets to see the Nashville Ballet perform "Dracula" at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center from October 3 to 6.

Blood Assurance is hosting more than 120 blood drives this month, giving people the opportunity to save lives and enjoy a show.

The Nashville Ballet will host one of those blood drives on Saturday, September 14, at its Open House at the Martin Center in West Nashville. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Open House event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who donate during that blood drive can get a buy one, get one free offer on tickets for the "Dracula" show.

The Open House is also an opportunity for the whole family to preview what the Nashville Ballet has in store this season with special performances and other activities like arts and crafts.

Another opportunity the Nashville Ballet offers is Homeschool Day, where homeschooled students can see what goes into preparing for a performance behind the scenes with a field trip. Registration for Homeschool Day opens on September 5.

