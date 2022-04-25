Nashville Ballet opens its doors for 'Family Day at the Ballet'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was the long-anticipated return of an annual tradition. After a two-year hiatus, the Nashville Ballet opened its doors to the community for "Family Day at the Ballet".

"We were not able to do this event last year," said the Ballet's Company and Artist Relations Manager, Katie Vasilopoulos. "So we are so happy to be back and we are saying it's bigger and better than ever."

Children enjoyed games, arts and crafts and, of course, ballet. They also took part in a "Musical Petting Zoo" thanks to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Vasilopoulos said, "so it's really a good opportunity to not only see dance and get to explore that, but also arts in general."

A highlight of the day included two performances of the classic Mexican folktale "Borreguita and the Coyote" by the Ballet’s second company.

Vasilopoulos said, "it's a really fun way to get young kids interested in ballet and what we do here without it being in the theater with a lot of other things going on."

As little ones watched with intrigue, for some it was their first time at a live ballet.

"It really feels like we're living up to our mission here of making sure that dance and art is accessible to everyone in our area, and so being able to welcome everyone in for a fun day of free dancing and singing and music is a wonderful opportunity for us here and we love it," said Vasilopoulos.

It's an opportunity the ballet is excited to continue through community outreach, bringing live performances back to the community

Next month, the ballet will be teaming up with Nashville Symphony for a series of performances. The ballet will also be closing out its season in June with performances at Belmont University’s brand new Performing Arts Center.