Nashville Barrel Co. launched & thrived during COVID, now they're expanding nationally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine launching a business weeks before the COVID pandemic would put the world at a standstill. It happened, right here in Nashville.

But today, not only is Nashville Barrel Company thriving, they're expanding their footprint locally and nationally. The co-founders are two middle Tennessee natives who now say there are more employees, fans, and of course, whiskey.

They say they're "Nashville's newest tradition." Their slogan: "The people have spoken."

Mike Hinds lives, breathes, and drinks Nashville Barrel Company.

"Sometimes you have to stop and actually smell the roses, and I don’t actually think I’ve done that yet,” says a breathless Hinds.

That’s because Hinds is always thinking of the next steps to expand.

“We took down a wall and kind of added more to our front (of) house experience.” That means more work for fellow co-founder, James Davenport, who always seems to be around “NBC,” as fans affectionately call it.

“We’re here quite a bit. That’s part of growth, though," he said.

They’ve added a pavilion out back. It’s fitting for Nashville and built for entertaining. “We call [it] The Rucker at NBC." It’s named after the intersecting streets they call home at the corner of Rucker and Heathcote. It’s their home and new space for new things.

"Live events. We’ll do some acoustic music, we do corporate events…and just kind of hangouts," Hinds excitedly shares.

Fans appreciate it, being minutes from the downtown work crowd.

“[It’s] a place off Broadway that you can really kind of unwind and relax that caters to more of the locals that still love Nashville, but don’t want to be in the middle of the madness," he explained.

It fits 200 people. Hinds hopes to give local food trucks a temporary home here too.

They’ve also launched new brands. One is called “Nashtucky” -- a celebration of sister spirit states.

"Kentucky whiskey and bourbon...bottled and aged here in Nashville, Tennessee."

There’s also a twist on Moonshine, “WooShine,” named after the bachelorette parties you may hear along lower Broadway.

"This is what the community, the bourbon community, has wanted for a long time,” says Loren Simpson. Simpson, a California transplant, feels right at home at NBC.

“I’m pretty much here all the time because it’s local and it’s nice." As is Grant Frye. Who moved to Tennessee during COVID.

"Friends I’ve made through whiskey who don’t live here, then come here and want to visit me and want to visit this place,” said Frye.

“The people is what it’s about. The whiskey just makes it fun," shared Simpson, a veteran.

But the whiskey's getting national recognition. In what's referred to as the "Super Bowl of spirits" awards, NBC won “Best in Class.”

In Nashville terms, it’s like winning a Grammy for "Song of the Year."

"There’s not a product we have put out under the Nashville Barrel Company label that has not achieved a substantial award,” said Kelly O’Shea, Nashville Barrel Co.’s VP of Brands. O'Shea, one of the newer employees, was brought on from a rival bourbon brand, really showing the prowess NBC now holds. “We love our growth and expansion, but we will never forget our roots here."

Simpson says "They’re giving back all the time." The roots of NBC are really charity work. Hinds and Simpson, a vet, collaborate frequently to give thousands to important causes through whiskey by picking barrels and selling bottles.

That work’s not stopping anytime soon. It's too easy at NBC.

“The accessibility of the brand and the experience here is tremendous," stated Simpson, who’s already planning his next stop and selection at Nashville Barrel Company.