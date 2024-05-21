Nashville Barrel Company raises money for local diaper bank to help parents in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As parents like myself know, diapers are a necessity and unfortunately, they can be incredibly expensive since babies and toddlers need so many.

That's where Nashville Diaper Connection comes in. They're Middle Tennessee's only diaper bank. They operate a lot like a food bank. They provide diapers to an average of 5,500 babies in need each month, which is wonderful.

However, they tell me that still only meets just over 8 percent of diaper needs for babies living in poverty.

There's a way you can help!

I reached out to Nick Jodway, the program manager for Nashville Diaper Connection, who also happens to be a bourbon aficionado like yours truly. But, you may wonder, diapers and bourbon? What could they possibly have in common? That's where our friends at Nashville Barrel Company come in!

Nick and NBC have selected a bottle for NDC, and $50 from each bottle goes right to Nashville Diaper Connection, assisting local families in need!