Nashville-based actor shares memories of working with Robert Redford

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legendary actor and activist Robert Redford has died at 89-years-old. Years ago, some local actors had the honor of getting to work with Redford. One of them is sharing some memories.

"Whenever you spend that much time with people, three months out there in the Tennessee sun, summer, those are bonds you create forever," said Nashville-based actor Jeremy Childs.

Childs said he's had a few experiences in this industry he'll cherish forever. One of them is his role in the 2001 film The Last Castle starring Robert Redford.

"My parents tell me the first movie I ever saw was Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid when I had just been born," Childs said.

Redford made several trips to Nashville over the years. That includes in 1976, Redford attended a premiere of All The President's Men at the Belle Meade Theater.

Production began on The Last Castle at the Old Tennessee State Prison. Childs remembered the director decided the cast would meet Redford during their first scene together.

"The character in the film was named General Irwin, and the reverence that the actors had for Bob Redford was the same reverence he wanted the characters to have for Irwin," Childs said. "He was a hero to all of us."

Redford was who Childs hoped he would be.

"I was like, 'it's nice to meet you, Mr. Redford,'" Childs said. "He was like, 'oh, call me Bob, call me Bob.' I was like, 'okay, Bob!'"

Childs has stories. He remembers one day on set James Gandolfini got the crew a huge sushi bar.

"Within the next couple days, not to be outdone, Redford had a huge sundae bar!" Childs said.

In 2001, Redford made an appearance of Vanderbilt's First Amendment Center. Redford spoke about his dedication to independent film. He truly lived this as founder of the Sundance Film Festival.

"I think that speaks volumes about him as an artist," Childs said. "Bob was about making an important film and picking those filmmakers he felt were genuine artists. I think that's why he had the career that he had. He was always trying to do things that were important to him as an artist."

With the death of Redford, Childs has a few favorite memories. One is the day his father got to visit set.

"He passed away in 2016, but for years, he was talking, 'I was hanging with Bob Redford on the Last Castle set!'" Childs remembered. "It was so good to give that to him."

Childs also remembers giving Redford a box of Goo Goo Clusters after filming wrapped.

"'I just wanted you to have a piece of Tennessee when you go,'" Childs remembered telling Redford. "He just thought that was the coolest thing in the world. About a week later, I got this letter from him, 'hey Jeremy, it's Bob. Appreciate everything.' He'd sent me a Sundance hat and Sundance t-shirt. That's class right there. That was the kind of legit dude he was."

