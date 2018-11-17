Nashville bellman honored for hospitality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A little act of kindness can mean the world to someone. As we recognized World Kindness Day this week, we're also recognizing the award winning kindness of a hospitality worker in Music City.

Raheem Holt works at the Thompson Nashville Hotel.

Because of his outstanding customer service, he holds the honor of Hitmaker from the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corp.

“I was really excited about it. I couldn’t sleep for like two days. That’s how hyped I was because I always wanted to win it,” said Holt.

Each month a different person in the hospitality industry is honored with the Hitmaker Award after being nominated for a special moment of hospitality.

“A couple was walking down from Biscuit Love, and I left the property and said ‘what brings you to town’ and they said, ‘well our car needs a jump off because we’re trying to get to Alabama.’”

Holt immediately ran to get his car and got the couple moving again, an example of why he’s been nominated for the Hitmaker Award four times.

He first came to Nashville to pursue his comedy and entertainment dreams, and almost found himself homeless.

Raheem found his footing when he realized his love of people and service and began working in the hotel industry.

“It truly feels like a blessing because everyone serves from the heart, and I definitely not only serve from my heart but do it genuinely. I look at this like this is my house and if you come to my house how can I help you have a better time,” said Holt.

Holt’s manager Matt Muller say Nashville’s 65,000 tourism jobs are dependent on people like him.

“What we love about him is that he’s never met a stranger and the second time he meets someone he’s a part of the family,” said Muller.

Hotel managers say this time of year travel to Nashville slows down a little bit because of the holidays, but last year more than 14 million people traveled to Music City and they spent about $6 billion while in town.

If you would like to nominate someone with outstanding kindness or customer service for a Hitmaker Award visit https://www.visitmusiccity.com/hitmakers.