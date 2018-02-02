Nashville Billboards Show Support For Mayor Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A couple new billboards went up in Nashville showing support for Mayor Megan Barry following her admission of an extramarital affair.

The signs read "We love our Mayor." One was spotted off Interstate 24 West near Fesslers Lane and another on the Silliman Evans bridge in downtown.

Mayor Megan Barry made the confession of the affair with her head of security, Rob Forrest, to NewsChannel 5's Phil Williams in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

She shared that the affair began around the time she was elected and has ended, but did not specify how or when.

Nashville mayor admits affair with police bodyguard

Nashville Mayor's Lawyer: There Are No Other Affairs

Bodyguard Responds To News Of Affair With Mayor Barry