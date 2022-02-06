Nashville Black Market celebrates black-owned businesses as Black History Month begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For artist Eric Nyamor it’s all about getting his name out there. That's why he was one of 65 vendors at this weekend’s Nashville Black Market.

"It’s a good way for me to network and meet other black businesses out here doing the same thing,” said Nyamor.

It’s also a celebration kicking off Black History Month.

"So we’re giving you the chance to come here, eat, dance, network and shop your values,” said co-founder of the Nashville Black Market, Carlos Partee.

Partee said the market offers exposure to a community that has historically been overlooked. “So the Nashville Black Market focuses on empowering black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs while also curating family fun events.”

The market has come a long way. The Nashville Black Market, or NBM, has helped more than 350 black-owned businesses since it began in 2018. Back then the market only had about 15 vendors. Now, there are at least 100 on a wait-list.

“Last year we helped black-owned businesses gross over $205,000 and so our goal this year is to double that,” said Partee.

Now organizers have their eyes set on the future.

“We’re trying to create more of these festival-style events that way Nashville can be ready for the future," said Partee. "It’s growing really fast and rapidly and we want to be there at the forefront to be able to help entrepreneurs to connect the gaps.”

Next month, the market will begin a residency at the Nashville Farmers' Market.

The market will also be open Sunday February 6 from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Wedge Builing, 2020 Lindell Ave. Masks are required to enter.