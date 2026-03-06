Nashville Black Wellness Collective kicks off outdoor season with community Hike Day in Antioch

The Nashville Black Wellness Collective is launching its Outside & Active Season this Saturday with a community Hike Day on a trail in Antioch.

The organization aims to build a citywide wellness network centered on fresh air, community, movement and connection. Claude Walker and Dr. Kim Walker are the CEOs and co-founders of the Nashville Black Wellness Collective.

Due to weather, organizers have moved the start time of Saturday's hike to 9 a.m.

The collective also hosts other recurring events, including 2 Mile Tuesday, where participants meet and walk 2 miles on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings. Those walks begin at Bicentennial Park, near the state museum, and go past the state capitol.

For more information, visit nashvilleblackwellness.com.

Are you looking for ways to connect with your community while staying active outdoors? Watch our full live interview to hear directly from the founders of the Nashville Black Wellness Collective about why they created this network and what they hope it means for Nashville. We want to hear from you — reach out to reporter Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com and tell us about the wellness communities making a difference in your neighborhood.

