Nashville Boat Show postponed due to supply chain issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic is impacting a popular annual event in Nashville that normally attracts thousands of people. The Progressive Insurance Nashville Boat Show scheduled to take place in January of 2022 has been postponed for one year.

"It was a very tough decision," said Maggie Maskery, who handles public relations for the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Discover Boating. "It was the most prudent course of action given the conversations we were having with exhibitors."

Maskery said after a boating boom in 2020, the supply chain has struggled to keep up with the high demand, and organizers were left with historically low inventory.

"We want to produce the highest quality, positive experience for attendees, and given the inventory issues we weren’t able to deliver it this year," said Maskery.

The Nashvile Boat Show has been around for 35 years and is the largest boating event in Tennessee. Organizers said it has been a long standing tradition for boating enthusiasts from across the state. The event typically features a wide range of boats, products, safety information, live entertainment and activities for kids. Around 14,000 people attend each year.

The event was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Organizers encourage people interested in the boating to turn to online resources for the latest on products, safety and education until the live show can return: http://discoverboating.com/

The event will return to Music City Center in January 2023. For the latest updates on the Nashville Boating Show visit: https://www.nashvilleboatshow.com/