Nashville Boat Show returns to Music City Center this weekend

Music City Center
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City's favorite winter boating tradition, The Nashville Boat Show, returns January 5-8 at the Music City Center.

The event has been around for 35 years and is the largest boating event in Tennessee. Organizers said it has been a long-standing tradition for boating enthusiasts from across the state. The event typically features a wide range of boats, products, safety information, live entertainment and activities for kids. Around 14,000 people attend each year.

The event was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and postponed in 2022 due to supply chain issues.

Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities from Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, Dalton Elliott performing live, paddle board demo pool, Fred’s Shed How-To Learning Center, America’s Boating Club boating simulator, Discover the Magic of Mermaids and more.

