Nashville boutique supports local at-risk women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville non-profit organization is helping young women in need boost their self confidence - one outfit at a time.

Top Buttons Nashville looks like a high end boutique. The store on McGavock Pike in Donelson is stocked with everything from designer purses and jewelry to tennis shoes and activewear. All items in the store are donated from local women and organizations.

Top Buttons Nashville partners with local groups like Youth Villages, Preston Taylor Ministries, and Youth Encouragement Services to connect with girls ages 11 to 25 who may be in the foster care system or at risk. These young women are allowed to come to the store to shop for free.

"They are given a voucher and are paired with a stylist, so they get to walk around and determine what their needs are," said Angie Brantley, Director of Top Bottoms Nashville. "They definitely walk out a little taller than when they came in."

In addition to clothing and encouragement, Top Buttons Nashville provides ongoing mentorship opportunities for the women.

"We want to offer them the experience to shadow people in a career that they may not ordinarily get the chance to try," said Brantley.

Volunteers who work in the store said they have seen first hand how new clothes and a little encouragement can help build self confidence.

"Sometimes when they come in, they are a little down, or they may be scared to pick out something, but when they leave from here, they are so excited," said Dawn Frieson, a board member, volunteer and mentor at Top Buttons Nashville.

The store has been open since November of last year, but Brantley hoped to expand in the near future and open an additional store in Murfreesboro.

"As we’ve reached out to more non profits, we know there is a big need for this," said Brantley.

The store is also open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from all sales go to support the non-profit and its programs.

For more information on visiting the store, or to make a donation visit: https://topbuttonsnashville.org/