Nashville brides on a budget? Grocery chain Aldi is giving away bachelorette bundles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grocery chain ALDI is launching a new campaign offering free bachelorette bundles for parties in Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Phoenix throughout August.

Starting July 29 at 9:00 a.m. CT, brides-to-be can visit XOALDI.com to reserve their free bundle, which includes exclusive bachelorette swag, snacks, and a $50 ALDI gift card.

"We're dropping FREE Bachelorette Bundles loaded with snacks and v cute swag," ALDI announced in their promotion.

The bundles will be delivered directly to local rentals and hotels for bachelorette parties taking place between August 1-31, 2025.

Each curated kit includes koozies, temporary tattoos, quarter holders, hydration sticks, various snacks, and a $50 ALDI gift card, though specific items may vary by bundle.

The promotion is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to participate.

Nashville has become a popular destination for bachelorette parties in recent years, with the city often referred to as the nation's "bachelorette capital."

