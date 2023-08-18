Nashville bull riding team returns to Bridgestone Arena in PBR Teams league

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Professional bull riding teams will be right here in Music City at Bridgestone Arena this weekend with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets are still available and start around $20.

Nashville's only professional bull riding team, The Nashville Stampede, will be competing this weekend taking on several teams August 18-20. They'll compete with the Missouri Thunder, Kansas City Outlaws and Ridge Riders during their second annual homestand at Bridgestone.

Last year Nashville took home the title of league champions during the inaugural year, and their coach and general manager were voted Coach and Executive of the year.

The PBR Teams league builds on the existing structure of how professional bull riding works with the same rules for judging and scoring 8-second bull rides. Each event is staged in a tournament-style format with teams competing head-to-head against a different team each day.

It's taking the world by storm, and you've got the chance to catch all the action starting Friday night. It all begins at 7:45 p.m., Saturday at 6:45 p.m. then for a final time on Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

If you can't catch that competition in person. just keep your TV on NewsChannel 5. The Nashville Stampede will be featured Sunday on CBS at 1:45 pm.