Nashville bus company participating in presidential inaugural parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, President-elect Trump is set to be sworn into office. As always, a big celebration on that day is the inaugural parade in Washington, DC.

Participants in this year's parade include the Nashville-based business Premiere Transportation.

“My mom was a school bus driver. I've always loved buses since I was a kid,” said Ken Fitzpatrick, president of Premiere Transportation.

Much of Ken Fitzpatrick's life has been behind the wheel, though his current ride is quite an upgrade from that school bus.

"This side with the couch actually slides out," Fitzpatrick said.

Premier Transportation owns a fleet of luxury executive coaches.

For more than 20 years, the company has provided campaign buses for many politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“Obama, Biden, Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton have all been aboard and spent lots of time traveling with us,” Fitzpatrick said.

In the most recent election, both candidates used their services.

"At least at that point, we're working with the winner, one or the other," Fitzpatrick said.

Rock stars, royals, singers, and even everyday people rent out their buses for golf outings or special occasions.

On Monday, Fitzpatrick will be driving the coach that served as the official Trump and Vance campaign bus leading up to the election.

"In addition to being in the parade, I'm so looking forward to sitting in the driver's seat, getting to see the view of the parade from this vantage point," Fitzpatrick said.

Aboard his fleet, there's been countless history-making moments.

"President Obama called then-Senator Biden to ask him to be his vice president from aboard one of our coaches," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick is excited about the big parade on Monday.

"It's a proud moment for us getting to know that the nation and the world is seeing our coaches," Fitzpatrick said.

