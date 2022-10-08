Nashville bus driver moves into new home thanks to help from J.T. Moore Middle School families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deana White knows what it's like to hit a bump in the road. Miss Dee, as her students call her, drives the bus at J.T. Moore Middle School.

"They know I love them," she laughed. "Them kids may get on my nerves but they know I love them."

After years of trying, her dream of homeownership was within reach thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. But when she was just $5,000 short of making it happen, the families of J.T. Moore started a GoFundMe and her dream became a reality. The families donated more than $9,000.

"So you see I got my 'Happy Harvest' Mickey rug and then the 'Happy Harvest' in the inside," said Miss Dee as she gave NewsChannel 5 a tour around her new home.

But times weren't always so 'happy' for this single mother of four. Her oldest son battled Leukemia as a child. "Just dealing with that as a parent it was rough, you know it was rough," said Miss Dee.

Still, she never lost sight of her dream, even if it meant working multiple jobs.

"A lot of people ask me how did I make it dealing with a child, three other kids, being single? But I prayed every day," she said.

Now she said her prayers have been answered.

"I had already packed. I've been packed for probably about two years before this came about," said Miss Dee. "I ain't even going to lie to you."

Looking around her new home, she has plenty to be happy about thanks in part to her school family.

"I mean it's no words or money or nothing like that that can thank them for what they've done for me," said Miss Dee. "They changed my life."