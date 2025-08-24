Nashville bus riders with Walk Bike Nashville could lose affordable passes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville bus riders who depend on an affordable transit program are facing an uncertain future as costs rise and funding becomes more challenging.

Neal Easley rides the bus almost every day and pays $65 each month for a WeGo pass.

"Dang near everyday almost," Easley said.

However, the WeGo Ride program used by over 40 organizations helps some riders pay significantly less or even ride for free. WeGo said a nonprofit, Walk Bike Nashville, pays less than a fourth of the program's average cost for organizations.

Walk Bike Nashville says because WeGo does not offer a free or reduced fare program, over 780 people use their Quick Ticket membership to ride for just $25 a year.

"You commute for the month not by the day, the day by day you can't. Well not really $2 dollars or $4 dollars for an all-day pass but it would get expensive eventually," Easley said.

The nonprofit said WeGo doubled the price per pass, which also doubled their program cost for WeGo Ride.

WeGo says they offered Walk Bike Nashville the option to spread out payments. The public transit company released a statement about increase.

"It's a shame that Walk Bike Nashville decided they needed to scare their members with misleading information about our ongoing discussions about their WeGo Ride partnership. Their program has been very successful, as demonstrated by a very high volume of use. For the 12 months ending June 30, 2023, Walk Bike Nashville's 673 participants in WeGo Ride took a total of over 51,000 rides on WeGo Public Transit at an average cost to Walk Bike Nashville of $0.18 per ride. This is less than one fourth what the average WeGo Ride program sponsor is paying and needs to be adjusted upward to be fair to everyone and keep the program sustainable. We have acted in good faith with Walk Bike Nashville over the years, including offers to phase in necessary increases in a manner that is more palatable to Walk Bike Nashville. We hope that their leadership will do the same," WeGo said.

Walk Bike Nashville says with an agreement, it could renew members' cost at $50, but no one else like Neal could take part.

"It's cheap kinda sorta its reliable it's the only means i have to get around for the time being," Easley said.

Without the agreement Walk Bike Nashville hopes happens, they said all 780 people lose their pass after September.

