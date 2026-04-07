Nashville bus ridership increases 13% following new smart signals, dedicated transit lane rollouts

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New bus lanes and smart signals are now in place along Murfreesboro Pike and Edge O Lake Drive as part of the Mayor’s "Choose How You Move" initiative.

Officials say improvements like this have pushed WeGo bus ridership up 13%. They are calling the upgrades a model for what could be seen in other parts of the city to help improve traffic flow.

Right in front of the new Southeast Police Precinct, neighbors have a brand-new sidewalk leading to the WeGo bus stop. This is alongside new technology that the city calls a "queue jump." It is a special lane and traffic signal just for buses, letting them skip the line.

"I think this is a good example of what people will be seeing more of in the future," WeGo Public Transit Public Information Officer Eric Melcher said. "The 55 is our busiest route, so we really want to make sure that buses can move through traffic efficiently."

The upgrade has been in place for months.

"It allows them to run more on time. It makes it reliable... the more reliable you make using public transit, the more apt people are to utilize it, and so that, in turn, (that) might alleviate some traffic," Mayor Freddie O'Connell's Deputy Communications Director Alex Apple said.

Now, the same technology is headed for Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane, which is one of the slowest spots for WeGo buses. Smart signals will keep buses on a consistent schedule, and riders will be able to see exact wait times.

"Everyone is getting a little frustrated with the traffic we have and everything else that's going on. So, providing better options in transit, providing better options with traffic signals, so people can move their cars through quickly, all of this stuff is important to people right now, and that's, I think, the ultimate goal," Melcher said.

Bus lanes at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane are expected to be completed by the end of July.

"So you put that together, and you start to see a complete picture of how this is making a system that's just more convenient and works for people," Apple said.

If you are facing an issue in South Nashville, whether it is heavy traffic or a different concern, reach out to dedicated South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos. Send an email to patsy.montesinos@newschannel5.com to share what is happening in your community.