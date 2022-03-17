Nashville business helps truck drivers amid rising gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Nashville business is working to help drivers fuel their pickup trucks while delivering a much-needed service to the area.

Haulee combines the services of a rideshare program with trash pickup or moving services on demand. The company specializes in transporting anything in the bed of their driver's trucks from Point A to Point B whether that’s junk, trash or small and large items.

Haulee began last fall when CEO Garrett Elmore, who drives a pickup truck, wanted to make money on the side. The company now has around 40 drivers with pickup trucks or cargo vans.

Elmore said drivers are paid based on their miles and minutes, which allows them to make more money on the side to combat rising gas prices. He said as those are going up, the company isn’t raising prices for customers and also isn’t reducing the amount they pay their drivers.

"We’ve seen all the values we can provide to these people who have these types of vehicles. Not everyone has them, but if you do, why not utilize them to the full capacity?" said Elmore.

An average job is about 40 minutes and about nine to ten miles. Drivers can pick their schedules. For customers, Elmore said it takes only up to two hours to have a truck show up at your door.

CFO Kaitlin Stanfield said they’ve already seen the values they can provide to drivers, especially during tough times like this.

"They’re making that extra money that it does end up being worth it," said Stanfield. "They’re making $30 for 40 minutes of work which when they’re paying for all of this gas, they are getting a good margin for themselves as well.”