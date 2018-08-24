Nashville Business Hiring DACA Students, Teen Moms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's a business that's goal is to help teach Nashville's youth how to be successful women.

The jewelry at Alyn Vaughn Style and Purpose is all handmade, and the founders behind Alyn Vaughn said their mission is to help young women gain the skills and knowledge to be successful adults. They're also trying to broaden the narrative around higher education.

The jewelry company advocates for student apprenticeship opportunities in the United States.

Nancy Gent is a co-founder of Alyn Vaughn and said they hire young women from all different walks of life, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students and teen moms.

"All we tell our kids is, 'You matter.' That's what they want to hear, and it's kind of like a spring board. Okay, somebody believes in me," said Gent.

The co-founders teach the girls there are other options to consider besides just college, like vocational school.

The girls make the jewelry through a curriculum based business model so they can earn and learn. They learn how to create a resume and make informed decisions when it comes to deciding if they want to go to college.

Yasmine Buckley, age 18, is a teen mom who works at Alyn Vaughn. She's learning how to be an entrepreneur and is on track to finish her GED.

"I'm back in school. I have one last test that I'm taking this Saturday, and if I pass it, then I'm completely done. I did not think I was going to get this far, so I know I'm blessed," said Buckley.

Yasmine credits much of her success to Alyn Vaughn and is hoping to go to cosmetology school once she earns her GED.