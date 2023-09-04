Nashville business hosts Labor Day block party to restore historic theater and bring live music to local area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family today for Labor Day, there’s a block party Monday afternoon in Nashville. It’s hosted by AB and it’ll be at the Belcourt Theater from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say the reason for the block party is to celebrate the return of live music to Hillsboro Village, to support local businesses and restore the 98-year-old Belcourt Theater.

“With AB here now, our block party celebrates the return of live music to Hillsboro Village, and gives the community a rare chance to connect through music, food, local shops, and more,” said Allen Van Mol.

Organizers say the theater is an original music hub of Nashville. Everyone who comes needs a ticket, but the tickets are free. You can find them here. There will be live music, food trucks, and local businesses here to help support this area.

The Nashville-centric line-up features headliner Joy Oladokun, who’s opened for John Mayer and Noah Kahan, sixteen-year-old guitarist Grace Bowers, Paul McDonald and more to be announced. The main stage will be hosted by Blake Eason.

Freddie O’Connell, mayoral candidate and current Metro Councilmember, will also be playing a DJ set and local comedian Josh Black will run a comedy stage inside of AB.

New safety measures are in place for the event as well. There will be a clear bag policy for every guest and metal detectors will be on site. The capacity for the event is 3,000 people.