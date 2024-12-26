Nashville businesses and shoppers celebrate first week of 2nd Ave. re-opening four years after 2020 bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first week in four years, drivers and tour buses were able to travel down a road in Downtown Nashville that was severely damaged in a bombing in 2020.

Little by little, the Metro Housing and Development Agency has been re-opening portions of Second Avenue since the bombing. A new phase re-opened in the past week. It's a milestone in the project that the agency says is ahead of schedule.

"At one point people had to walk through the construction in order to get to any of these stores right here because of how bad it was," said Freebird Employee Aire Weiberge.

Just a day after Christmas, shoppers went to see the businesses that store owners say were once more difficult to get to. Some businesses say they're seeing a huge increase in foot traffic since the re-opening.

"The business has been booming again which has been really nice. We like to see it. There was a point where it would be hours before we would see anyone in the store which was tough," said Weiberge.

Other businesses say although the road is partially re-opened it may take some time to fully recover.

"We're still hurting, and we absolutely love anyone who wants to come visit us. We're looking forward to the future and the growth that's going to come with the changes that have happened," said Heather Dallenbach at the Nashville Souvenir Shop.

Dallenbach's store suffered serious damage during the bombing.

"When the bomb went off, I was shocked. We don't do that here. And I was like, I think that's my store. When I came to visit, my building didn't have a back wall. I didn't know what was going to happen. It was all uncertain," said Dallenbach.

Four years later the building still stands. Now they're serving more customers, but they invite everyone to come to support the businesses on 2nd Avenue.

"We're still hurting, and we absolutely love anyone who wants to come visit us. We're looking forward to the future and the growth that's going to come with the changes that have happened."

There's still more work to be done. The repaired road is a one-way westbound street at the moment. There's now one block left to re-open, and Mayor Freddie O'Connell says they are close to a new chapter for the historic street.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.