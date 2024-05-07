Nashville CARES 22nd annual 'Dining Out For Life' event kicks off Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the heart of the greater Nashville area, a movement is stirring that combines the simple joy of dining with the profound impact of philanthropy.

Nashville CARES will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its annual Dining Out For Life event.

On Wednesday, March 8, restaurants will be donating 30% to 100% of sales (from food only or food and alcohol) from breakfast, lunch and/or dinner services to Nashville CARES.

That money will towards the fight against the HIV Epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

A list of participating restaurants can be found here.