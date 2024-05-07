Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville CARES 22nd annual 'Dining Out For Life' event kicks off Wednesday

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
Nashville Skyline
Posted at 7:47 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 08:56:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the heart of the greater Nashville area, a movement is stirring that combines the simple joy of dining with the profound impact of philanthropy.

Nashville CARES will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its annual Dining Out For Life event.

On Wednesday, March 8, restaurants will be donating 30% to 100% of sales (from food only or food and alcohol) from breakfast, lunch and/or dinner services to Nashville CARES.

That money will towards the fight against the HIV Epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

A list of participating restaurants can be found here.


Carrie recommends:

Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients

Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community