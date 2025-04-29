NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Catholics gather to honor Pope Francis' legacy of mercy and advocacy for the marginalized

A diverse audience at the Cathedral of the Incarnation united in a shared purpose to honor the legacy of Pope Francis during a memorial mass. The congregation gathered to reflect on his impact.

"The way that the whole world seems to be mourning right now, not just Catholics, like non Catholics, non-religious people, all recognize the beauty of who he was and the light that he brought here," said 21-year-old Ella Saliba.

Just a week after his passing, people like Saliba continue to mourn. For her, the essence of Pope Francis lay in his advocacy for the marginalized.

"He cared about everyone, especially the poor and the people that get overlooked. And he was just the face of Jesus, I feel like, in a modern way that we hadn't seen in a long time," said Saliba.

He used his pulpit to advocate for the poor, refugees, and immigrants.

Born Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he took his vows as a priest in 1969. In 2013, he made history as the first pope from Latin America.

"[He] maintained a consistent line of theology that's been the church for centuries, but he brought a warmth and an openness and a change of tone that many people found welcoming and inviting and bringing them into the church," said Tennessee Catholic Conference Executive Director Rick Musacchio.

The Church honored Pope Francis while reflecting on his testament to love and mercy.

"If you were to do some kind of word count of the preaching and teaching of Pope Francis, you'll see the word that is emphasized over and over and over again is mercy," said Bishop J. Mark Spalding.

Bishop Spalding was appointed by Pope Francis in 2017. On Monday, he led the congregation to pray for the pope's life.

"May his soul and the souls of all faithful through the mercy of God rest in peace," said Bishop Spalding.

