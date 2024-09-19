Nashville celebrates 23rd Annual Americana Honors and Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Downtown Nashville was alive with the sounds of Americana music on Wednesday night, as the city hosted the 23rd Annual Americana Honors and Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The event brought together a vibrant mix of seasoned artists and emerging stars, celebrating the heart and soul of the genre.

The atmosphere was electric, with music echoing through the walls of the famed "Mother Church" of country music.

Attendees showcased their unique styles on the red carpet, making the night as much about fashion as it was about music.

Murfreesboro’s own Maddie Denton expressed her excitement.

“Everyone looks amazing, everyone is so talented; it’s just such an honor to be here,” she said.

This year’s nominations featured a remarkable array of talent, including emerging artist Kaitlin Butts, who shared her thoughts on the experience.

“It feels so good to be nominated and weird to be nominated and performing alongside so many people I look up to and love myself as an artist,” she said.

The event drew some of the biggest names in Americana music, with Brandy Clark reflecting on her experience.

“I've been coming to this award show for years; these are my first nominations. It feels like I've been invited to the party,” she said.

The evening also paid tribute to legends of the genre, with heartfelt performances that resonated deeply with the audience.

The awards presented included coveted titles such as ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year,’ and ‘Emerging Artist of the Year,’ highlighting the diversity and richness of Americana music.

As the night unfolded, it became clear that while awards and nominations are significant, the true essence of the Americana Honors and Awards lies in the music itself—a celebration of stories, emotions, and the artists who bring them to life.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.