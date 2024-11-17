Nashville celebrates its schools at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A celebration for schools at Nissan Stadium brought hundreds of students, parents, and supporters of Metro Nashville Public School together in one place on Saturday.

Parents like Nakida Archbold came to cheer on her own cheerleader.

"I feel like at this time all of the children in school need to be supported these are hard times right now so you want to just show your face show that spirit," said Archbold. "Make sure you are being there for all the children."

Each public school lined Nissan Stadium with a booth. Prizes, free food, and performances took up the afternoon.

For the third year, Nashville is among those leading the nation in academic recovery after COVID-19 and showing significant growth in student achievement with record-high graduation rates this year.

"You know with the test scores that is really important because we want children are getting the education that they need," said Archbold. "Making sure that they are being motivated in order to do more than just going to school and showing up every day."

Celebrating Nashville schools means celebrating students, faculty, and staff who all make MNPS possible.

