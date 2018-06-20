Nashville Celebrates Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crowd gathered at Fort Negley Park to celebrate Juneteenth, the day that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

What is Juneteenth, and where is it celebrated?

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas, to inform a reluctant community that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had freed the slaves and to press locals to comply with his directive.

The day is now celebrated with events and parades across the country every year.