Nashville celebrates Juneteenth with annual Ft. Negley Park celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday is Juneteenth and to celebrate freedom, there's a lot of fun happening around Music City. It's the youngest federal holiday, but its history goes all the way back to 1865.

Nashville's annual Juneteenth615event is happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There's going to be food, vendors, an official proclamation ceremony and fireworks at the end of the night. All ages are invited.

While rain is in the forecast, the event is rain or shine and attendees are allowed to bring umbrellas. There's limited parking, so carpooling or calling a ride-share is recommended.

Organizers are encouraging folks to come with positive vibes, dancing shoes and a spirit of celebration.

The location also has a lot of meaning. It took roughly three thousand endured strenuous Black laborers, both free and enslaved, to build the Fort and even fought the Confederate army as needed. The free slaves eventually created thriving neighborhoods like Edgehill, Edgefield and Jefferson Street.

All this time later Fort Negley Park represents a place where people and history come together to honor the history of those who died building it.