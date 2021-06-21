Nashville celebrates Make Music Day on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Expect to hear a little extra music in Music City on Monday as the community celebrates the annual "Make Music Day."

Spots across Nashville will be ringing in the summer solstice with this worldwide event. Throughout the day, you'll be able to find all types of music - from country music to genres like rock, jazz, musical theater and folk.

There are a dozen in-person options for people to be able to hear music on Monday. Musicians can sign up or just show up at various locations across town.

Music venue The Local is partnering up with the Nashville Musicians Association for a free concert starting at 3 p.m. that will run until about 5:30 p.m.

We know getting back into the swing of the workweek on top of it being the summer is a little bit challenging, so this is a way to kick it off on the right foot.

Musicians can sign up or show up to perform at the following locations:



Flowerpot Music at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This Moment In Time at Church Street Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Ukulele 101 and Jam Session at Fanny's House of Music from 5 to 7 p.m.

BYO Drum Circle at Edwin Warner Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

If you're interested in just listening to some music, you can find a list of locations by clicking here.