Nashville celebrates Parks and Recreation Month as it marks 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — July marks the 40th anniversary of Parks and Recreation Month, a national celebration honoring parks and the professionals who maintain these vital community spaces.

This year's theme "Build Together, Play Together" highlights the contributions of more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals across the country.

National Park and Recreation Month serves as a time to reflect and celebrate the benefits of parks and recreation, and those who work to maintain the departments.

For four decades, communities have used July to recognize the professionals who make parks and recreation facilities better for everyone.

