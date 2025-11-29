Nashville celebrates Small Business Saturday with holiday markets across the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small Business Saturday is bringing numerous shopping opportunities across Nashville, with local businesses hosting special events to attract holiday shoppers.

Multiple markets and events are taking place throughout the city, offering handmade goods, local products, and festive activities for families.

Major Holiday Markets

The Handmade Nashville Holiday Market is celebrating its 10th year at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features handmade vendors, food trucks, and a visit from Santa.

Nelson's Holiday Sip n Shop Market will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery. The event includes local small businesses, craft cocktails, and offers discounts for donations to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Shop Small Holiday Market takes place in Germantown at the Golden Slipper from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring more than 35 vendors, music, Santa, and hot cocoa.

Neighborhood Events

East Nashville is hosting a Small Business Saturday Holiday Crawl, where shoppers can play bingo by collecting stamps from participating businesses when making purchases.

Lagniappe Market is hosting an event at Imogene and Willie's clothing store in 12th South from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring 15-plus small business vendors and a DJ.

The Lotus Room is hosting a Sip & Shop event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with handmade gifts, local vendors, drinks, and tarot readings.

Additional Activities

Families can get photos with Santa at East Nashville Chiropractic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Nashville Black Market is holding a free curated vendor experience from noon to 4 p.m. at the NKA Works studio in the Buchanan Arts District, located next to Slim and Husky's.

The Small Business Administration's offers a tool to help shoppers find other local businesses participating in Small Business Saturday.

