Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville chamber CEO announces his retirement after nearly two decades

Ralph Schulz
Mark Humphrey/AP
Ralph Schulz, president of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn., during the announcement that Hankook Tire is relocating its North American headquarters from New Jersey to Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Ralph Schulz
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's voice of business Ralph Schulz has announced his retirement from the city's chamber of commerce.

Schulz has served as the CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce since 2006.

"Ralph has played a critically important role in the life of our region, and of this organization, for the better part of two decades as chamber CEO, and for many more years than that as a community leader,“ said Wright Pinson, Chairman, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "He will leave behind a legacy of tireless service and significant success."

There isn't a scheduled timeline for replacing him.

Until a new CEO is in place, Schulz will remain in that position.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Over 20 years working as a nurse, meet the man giving trees a second purpose

Get ready to get inspired - Tad found a second purpose later in life, turning his hobby into his full-time gig. He helps the planet, helps homeowners and finds fulfillment in a slower pace after being on the front-line during the pandemic.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community