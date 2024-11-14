Nashville chamber CEO announces his retirement after nearly two decades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's voice of business Ralph Schulz has announced his retirement from the city's chamber of commerce.

Schulz has served as the CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce since 2006.

"Ralph has played a critically important role in the life of our region, and of this organization, for the better part of two decades as chamber CEO, and for many more years than that as a community leader,“ said Wright Pinson, Chairman, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "He will leave behind a legacy of tireless service and significant success."

There isn't a scheduled timeline for replacing him.

Until a new CEO is in place, Schulz will remain in that position.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.