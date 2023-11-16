Nashville chauffeur makes sure everyone receives star treatment

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation likes to say you don't have to be a celebrity to receive star treatment in Nashville.

But, when being driven in a black suburban with tinted windows by a driver in a black suit and cowboy hat... who's conversational and courteous it's hard to not feel like a country star yourself!

On a recent ride around town with our latest Hitmakers winner, you can see how each passenger feels they're being put center stage while en route to their destination.

Juan Santiago is a star in music city. You may not know him, but he may know you.

"Everybody wants to talk and they want to tell you something," Santiago said.

It’s time though, for this recent Hitmakers winner to tell us his story about how he got here.

He’s lived in New York, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, even internationally -- but by the grace of God, has called Nashville home since ’97.

He’s held several jobs since and In hospitality for over 35 years. But chauffeuring is his favorite.

"Getting to talk to people, driving them places and getting to understand where each individual is from," he added.

Ask Juan’s clients why he’s successful, it’s because he cares.

"Everybody has a story," he said.

He goes the extra mile.

"I’m gonna take ‘em where they need to go, it’s gonna be safe, and we’re gonna have a great conversation," Santiago said.

In his 7 to 10 rides per day -- he often is the shoulder people need when they’re shuttled from place to place.

"People tell me about their losses. You know, I’ve had people wanting to pray with me."

It’s a gift Juan got from his mother. His inspiration. Herself working in hospitality when Juan was young, running a bar and restaurant.

"That business stuck with me. It’s just stuck in my blood, you know? I loved it. I saw my Mom run it and hustle at it... and I always thought it was just wonderful," he said.

But driving both tourists and locals alike was therapeutic for someone who thrives with people.

"I don’t care who you are. How old you are. What you do for a living. As soon as you get in this vehicle, you’re VIP to me."