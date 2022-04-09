Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Public Square Park.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is back this year on the front lawn of the Metro Courthouse. It's a family-friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture.

The festival kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. at Public Square Park. Admission is free for the whole family. The Cherry Blossom Walk hosted by Sister Cities of Nashville will also begin at 9:30 a.m.

The front lawn will be transformed into an oasis of Japanese arts and culture, music, food and shopping. Throughout the day, the Main Stage will feature Japanese music and dance performances and a Cosplay Contest. A more intimate stage, the Union Street Stage, will showcase martial arts demonstrations and the Pups in Pink Parade which benefits the Nashville Humane Association.

The festival's Tree Planting Project says there are around 1,000 cherry blossom trees in the Nashville area. A map with their locations can be found here.

You can find more information about the festival here.