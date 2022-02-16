Watch
Nashville Christian School closes early Wednesday following threat

WTVF
Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:51:43-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students at Nashville Christian School were dismissed early on Wednesday after the school received bomb threats.

Metro police said the school received two threats overnight via voicemail, but officials made the decision to open on Wednesday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., the school received another message that there was a bomb inside the school, prompting the school to evacuate and eventually dismiss students early.

Metro police are investigating the threats, but no device has been found as of 1:30 p.m. There has been an uptick in unfounded bomb threats at schools across the country in recent months.

