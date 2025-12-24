Nashville church destroyed by tornado two years ago continues mission while rebuilding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small Nashville-area church destroyed by tornadoes two years ago continues its mission of faith and service while working to rebuild its permanent home.

Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in Madison was reduced to rubble when powerful tornadoes tore through Davidson and Montgomery counties in December 2023. The storms killed six people, injured dozens, and destroyed thousands of structures across Middle Tennessee.

"I remember receiving a text from one of my members from the church, and she was just like, the church is completely gone," said LeQuinta O'Baidy, a church member who was supposed to be at the building preparing dinner that day but stayed home sick with her children.

"It was just a true blessing not to be there as well," O'Baidy said.

When photos of the destruction began circulating, there was little left to recognize except for one powerful image. The side of the church with the cross remained standing amid the devastation.

"It showed that the side that was right here of the church, that side had the cross on it, and that was the part that was still standing," O'Baidy said.

Two years later, the congregation remains without a permanent home but continues worshiping in borrowed spaces. The small church, built on decades of worship and community service, has maintained its mission while trusting in faith during the restoration process.

"It's always been home. This has been our church home, I think, for over 17 years now. And so just to be back where we were, that would be awesome," O'Baidy said.

The journey to rebuild has proven both long and costly. Much of the insurance money was exhausted before construction could begin.

"It didn't even put a dent in what the actual building costs need to rebuild. Because with the insurance, the thing about that is, it doesn't cover clean up. It doesn't cover all that stuff," O'Baidy said.

The price tag for rebuilding approaches nearly $3 million. However, this congregation has never measured success by buildings or budgets, focusing instead on serving others in their community.

"Our church has always been a church that has helped me in my time of need. They have helped other people with funeral costs, schooling. They gave out scholarships for us," O'Baidy said.

Now, the church that once gave freely is asking for help, launching a GoFundMe campaign while leaning on the same faith that sustained them through the storm.

"I would love to come back to a church. And that's the hope. That's definitely the hope," O'Baidy said.

