Nashville church helps unhoused people after downtown library fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the Nashville Public Library's downtown branch closed after a fire, McKendree United Methodist Church stepped up to fill a critical gap for people experiencing homelessness who had lost their daily refuge.

"Alright we'll get ya all bagged up here," said Francie Markham, who volunteers at the church every Thursday morning helping people experiencing homelessness.

"Some people need absolutely everything so we can give them four items and hopefully next week another four," Markham said.

The volunteers greet people by name, help them find items and invite them to stay longer.

"Well remember lunch we've got barbeque sandwiches and baked beans so come on down," Markham said.

Usually on Tuesdays and Thursdays, people would line up outside just before lunch.

"And then all of a sudden you got a hundred and something people standing out there and we asked where did they come from and usually they were in the library," said Bobby Lee Smith, who coordinates McKendree's nonprofit, Restoration Pointe, for the unhoused people they serve.

When the Downtown Library closed after a fire, the situation changed.

"They tended to have congregated around this church because they saw it as a safe place but it got a little bit out of hand," Smith said.

After losing their cool refuge with computers and resources, Smith said many people just wanted to avoid the long stretch of summer heat.

"So what we were able to do on our Tuesdays and Thursday meal is to allow them to come in much earlier rather than at the 11:30 times so they would be out of the element," Smith said.

"With the changing of the season we need it open as soon as we can," Smith said.

In the meantime, Smith and Markham keep doing what's written on the walls — serving kindness.

Despite initial reports the library would open soon after the fire, library officials say the library requires a third party inspection before it can open. The two nearest library branches, North Branch and Hadley Park, are both more than a 30-minute walk from the library downtown.

Have you witnessed acts of community kindness during challenging times? Share your story with Kim Rafferty and help us highlight the helpers making a difference in Middle Tennessee. Email kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to continue the conversation.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.