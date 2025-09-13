Nashville church hosts free town hall on Big Beautiful Bill's financial impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville church is hosting a free public town hall meeting Saturday to help residents understand how The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 will affect their finances, healthcare and benefits.

Scott Avenue Church of Christ in East Nashville will hold the "Big Beautiful Bill: What it Means for You Public Town Hall Meeting" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event is open to anyone who wants to attend, regardless of their political beliefs.

The newly signed law brings significant changes to healthcare, taxes and other areas that directly impact people's wallets. Organizers say they want to ensure everyone understands these changes during financially challenging times.

A panel of local experts will explain how the bill affects TennCare, Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP benefits, Social Security and other programs. The panel includes a city council member, representatives from AARP, the Tennessee Justice Center's nutrition advocacy program and Age Well Tennessee.

Organizers like Robert Ray emphasize the event will remain non-partisan and welcoming to all attendees.

"It could have an adverse effect, it could have a positive effect, but everyone needs to know how to navigate through whatever changes come with this bill," Ray of Scott Avenue Church of Christ said.

"We don't want anyone to feel left out or we don't want any disgruntled feelings going on in this atmosphere. We want it to be an information atmosphere," Ray said.

The town hall meeting is free and open to anyone with questions about the new law's impact on their finances.

Watch our full coverage of the town hall meeting and learn what questions residents are asking about the Big Beautiful Bill's impact on their wallets. Have questions about how this law affects you? Email Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com and we'll work to get you answers.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.