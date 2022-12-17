Nashville church to provide Christmas gifts, food and clothes to hundreds of families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of families from across Middle Tennessee will receive free Christmas gifts, clothes and food courtesy of a Nashville church.

The annual Christmas on Monroe event at the Church at Mount Carmel is set for Saturday. The effort comes together with the help of hard-working church members and donations from across the city.

On Friday, final preparations were underway at the church. Donations were still arriving, and church members were loading up bags to the brim with toys and clothes for families who registered for the event.

Families will be able to come to the church and leave with a bag full of Christmas gifts for their kids, clothing, and a Christmas meal. Second Harvest Food Bank will be on hand to provide food and Wesley Financial Group and Wesley Mortgage employees, as well as Santa Claus will be there to hand out toys, clothing and other needed items. BOMA Nashville and the TBI have also assisted with the event. Currently, approximately 125 families are signed up to receive gifts, and 300 to receive food boxes.

The church has hosted the event for around 10 years, but church leaders say in the last two years, they have seen more people in the community needing help.

"Cost of living is higher, food is higher, and we have been through so many things," said Stacy Campbell, a leader at the Church at Mt. Carmel. "We don’t know from moment to moment what will happen."

"We are going to love on everyone," said Bishop Marcus Campbell with the Church at Mt. Carmel. "Whether they are getting food or Christmas gifts, we will show them some love."

All of the families receiving items at the event have pre-registered, but church leaders say if you need help to give them a call at 615-398-2675.