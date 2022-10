NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville club owner who was indicted in 2021 in a campaign finance conspiracy has pleaded guilty to count 2 of the indictment.

The owner of The Standard, Josh Smith and Senator Brian Kelsey were charged nearly a year ago in a five-count federal indictment.

The indictment accused the pair of engaging in a conspiracy to steer illegal contributions into accounts used to finance Kelsey's unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 2023.