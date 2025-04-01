Nashville Comedy Festival brings stars to the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Laughter is always good medicine, and you've got plenty of chances to get in some good laughs over the next week or so.

The Nashville Comedy Festival kicks off Thursday... with 70 shows over 11 days. The Pinnacle — Nashville's newest entertainment venue — will host some of those comedians.

Rodney Carrington will take the stage there, and plenty of other big names are on tap across the city.

Andrew Farwell, vice president of Outback Presents, spoke with NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp about the star-studded lineup that's heading our way.

"Jay Leno and Arensio Hall are coming to the Ryman Auditorium for the first time ever. We've got Nikki Glaser, host of the Golden Globes. She is one of the hottest comedians right now, it's unbelievable!"

You can also expect some emerging talent, too! See the lineup and get tickets here.

